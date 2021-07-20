Otero County Prison to host Law Enforcement Torch Run 2021

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Otero County Prison Facility (OCPF) will support the Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) 2021 for Special Olympics New Mexico.



The run will take place on July 23 where participants will meet at Yucca Heights Elementary School (580 Angelina Blvd.) in Chaparral, New Mexico at 9:00 a.m. Those contributing will have the chance to donate $20 and receive a shirt to participate in the Torch Run 2021. The Otero County Prison Facility will also host a “Hamburger/Bratwurst” sale. Officials said all proceeds will benefit New Mexico LETR.



The facility said it’s mission is to make a social impact, and be a part of creating a bond between law enforcement agencies and communities. The organization gives the opportunity to New Mexico minors and adults with intellectual disabilities to participate in Special Olympics.

“The Law Enforcement Torch Run is about bringing all the community together to champion inclusion and acceptance. Even though OCPF has done this for years, It’s my first time participating in this event and I feel honored and excited to be part of it,” said Officer Karen Tovar from Otero County Prison Facility.

For the past 13 years, Otero County Prison Facility hosted fundraisers to benefit New Mexico LETR. State Representative Willie Madrid from District 53 will be the special guest.



For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.