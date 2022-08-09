CHAPARRAL, New Mexico (KTSM) – The prison and migrant processing center in Otero County are lending a hand to help students in Chaparral have a successful school year.

The Otero County Prison Facility and the Otero County Processing Center donated polo shirts and other clothing necessities to four elementary schools in Chaparral, an unincorporated community in both Otero and Doña Ana counties in southern New Mexico.









The clothing items were dropped off at Chaparral, Desert Trail, Sunrise and Yucca Heights elementary schools. Counselors at each school will store the clothes in a community closet at their respective campuses and will distribute the items to students who need new clothing.

Counselors say there is a need for new clothes all year long, not just at the beginning of the school year.

Donations were dropped off by wardens and staff at both facilities as the first week of school wrapped up.

Last month, both wardens were recognized by the Gadsden Independent School District board of education for community service benefitting the Chaparral area.