Otero County Prison Facility partners with Big Brothers Big Sisters in Otero County, makes donation

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — For the first time, the Otero County Prison Facility is making a donation to an organization that shares the same mission of helping the community.



Big Brother Big Sister in Otero County received an ice chest and a toy box on behalf of the facility. The items were built by state residents housed at Otero County Prison Facility.

“Kind of honor and privileged to me to be able to help with our facility, with the outside world. It is grateful for us to be able to do that for them. I just hope that we can have a progress to a positive way and help out as much as we can,” said NM Resident Martinez, one of the residents that built the ice chest.

Officials said Big Brothers Big Sisters in Otero County will be using the ice chest and the toy box for raffles on August 2, 2021 during the “Thrive Non-Profit Agency” fair. The organization continues seeking sponsorship opportunities to continue helping minors.

“Our mission is to ignite youth potential. It used to be that we only served risk population, that was the big drive for Big Brothers Big Sisters now, we believe that all children can benefit from having another caring adult in their life,” said Site Manager Brenda Dorsey from Big Brother Big Sisters in Otero County.

Big Brother Big Sister in Otero County will be serving Chaparral, New Mexico as well. The organization will be under the school base program.

