Oscar-qualifying 14-year-old filmmaker, Kalia Jones shares a positive message to inspire El Paso youth

"The Power of Hope" tells the inspirational story of a young woman with big dreams.

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — “The Power of Hope” animated short film directed by 14-year-old Kalia Love Jones could be nominated for an Academy Award.

Jones spoke to the young people of El Paso to motivate them during the KTSM 9 News at Noon newscast with J Russell. She hopes a little girl watches the film, sees a young black woman as the director, and knows she has a place and a voice in this industry.

“The Power of Hope” is an animated short film about a young girl who is trying to pursue her dreams of becoming an architect but all these obstacles are getting in her way.

During the end credits of the film, Jones pays homage to some of the people who inspire her like Ava DuVernay, Debbie Allen, and Oprah Winfrey. However, her main inspiration is Michelle Obama.

Jones was selected as a Everyday Hero for her inspirational film at the 2020 Univision Premios Juventud. That’s an award show for Spanish-speaking celebrities in the areas of film, music, fashion, and pop culture.

She was one of 50 finalists nominated for Time Magazine’s Kid of the Year 2020 Awards.

“The Power of Hope” animated short film will be screened at the 29th Annual Pan African Film and Arts Festival from Feb. 28, 2021, to March 14, 2021.