Oscar Leeser’s Hyundai of El Paso becomes sponsor of Thanksgiving Sun Bowl Parade

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Sun Bowl parade has a new, yet familiar sponsor.

Oscar Leeser’s Hyundai of El Paso was announced during a Wednesday news conference as the lead sponsor of the annual Sun Bowl Parade on Thanksgiving Day.

This will be the 83rd edition of the parade, which runs along Montana Avenue.

“We cannot thank Mr. Oscar Leeser enough for his longstanding loyalty to the Sun Bowl Association and to the community,” said Bernie Olivas, Executive Director of the SBA. “[Oscar] Leeser has been a great partner for us over the past nine years and we are excited to continue our relationship and to see this parade continue to be one to the best community events in the southwest region.”

Hyundai was the sponsor of the Sun Bowl game up until last year’s contest.

“As the title sponsor of the Hyundai Sun Bowl football game for the last nine years it was always a thrill to be part of this special event that I couldn’t even afford a ticket to as a boy,” said the owner of Hyundai of El Paso, Oscar Leeser. “So, it gives me great pleasure to end the longest-running sponsorship of the Sun Bowl [football game], to now become the title sponsor of the Sun Bowl Thanksgiving Day Parade.”

Fun Sun Bowl Parade trivia

According to the Sun Bowl Association: “The Sun Bowl parade started its humble beginnings on New Year’s Day in 1936 and has stood the test of time as an annual tradition here in El Paso. The Sun Bowl Association made the switch to a Thanksgiving Day celebration in 1978 and has been the tradition since.”