O’Rourke raises $1.5M for Texas residents, delivers relief

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO) —Residents in Hargill, Texas, said they went days without power, or access to clean drinking water after the winter blast.

“Whenever there is an opportunity and a need, we are here to show how important the Valley is to the rest of Texas, and to the rest of us,” said Former Texas Representative Beto O’Rourke.

Beto O’Rourke drove across Texas, visiting communities that were hit the hardest by the arctic blast. On Tuesday afternoon he visited Hargill.

“I come from a part of the border in El Paso that never gets the attention or resources it deserves. I feel like the … RGV gets the same lack of respect,” said O’Rourke.

Hargill residents like Annette Mendoza said she is thankful for the help after going without water for about a week.

“We’re a small town, nobody ever thinks about us, nobody helps us,” said Mendoza. “We’ve been going to H-E-B and Walmart, and there’s no water, no water.”

Resident Delia Davila said she had to drive out of town every day to try and find water.

“We go to the stores and they are out of water or there is a limit of waters, so it’s kinda hard,” she said.

O’Rourke also went door-to-door to meet residents and listen to their needs. O’Rourke said the public needs people in power that are going to make sure the power stays on.

“That means that we have regulation for ERCOT, for the power generators,” he said. “It means making sure we have weatherization for our power lines and it means that we put people over profits.”

O’Rourke said he spoke with Valley legislators and they will make the necessary changes to make sure that Texas never loses power the way it did during winter storms again.

This is part of O’Rourke’s “Powered By People Campaign,” which so far has raised $1.5 million for Texas residents affected by winter storms

O’Rourke said his Texas tour will continue onto Laredo, Eagle Pass and Del Rio.