EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke will be taking some time off from the campaign trail after feeling ill on Friday and being diagnosed with a bacterial infection.

O’Rourke, who is crisscrossing Texas on the campaign trail, said via his Twitter account that he went to Methodist Hospital in San Antonio where he received treatment.

“The extraordinary team there – from custodians to nurses and doctors — gave me excellent care and attention, including IV antibiotics and rest,” he said over Twitter.

O’Rourke said his symptoms have improved but he will be resting at home in El Paso per doctors’ recommendations.

“I am sorry to have had to postpone (campaign) events because of this, but promise to be back on the road with you as soon as I am able,” he said.

He gave no timetable on when he would return to campaigning.