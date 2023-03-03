EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — 40-year-old Valentino Leyba, an Organ Mountain High School band teacher was recently accused of providing alcohol to three underage male students, and allegedly inappropriately touching one of them, according to court documents obtained by KTSM.

Court documents filed Thursday March 2, reveal that Leyba, associate director of bands, director of percussion studies at Organ Mountain high school was charged with criminal sexual contact of a minor in the fourth degree, and received two charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Court documents state that three underage male students went to Leyba’s home on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, to do yard work. While the students were cleaning the teacher’s yard, Leyba said he was going to the store. When Leyba returned, he brought back alcohol, according to court documents.

Documents state the underage students drank the alcohol Leyba provided. One of the students then asked to use Leyba’s restroom. Leyba showed the student where the restroom was located and proceeded to slap the student’s right butt cheek as he passed, according to court documents.

That same student also shared that while in Leyba’s living room, he was playing with a bullhorn that the teacher owned, adding that Leyba tried to grab the bullhorn from him which was located in between his legs. The student adds that Leyba also tried to grab his private area which made him feel uncomfortable, according to court documents.

Leyba denies the accusation, stating he did not try to grab the student’s privates. Leyba also denies slapping the student’s buttocks however he does admit to providing the students alcohol. This is all according to court documents filed in the Dona Ana Magistrate Court.