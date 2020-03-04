Ordaz-Perez takes early lead to represent El Paso in Austin

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — With no Republican challenger, either Claudia Ordaz Perez or Elisa Tamayo will represent El Paso in Austin following Tuesday’s Democratic primary.

With 59% percent of the early vote, Ordaz Perez leads Tamayo in the race to be the new state rep. for Texas’ 76th Legislative District, which covers East and Far East El Paso. The seat was left vacant by Rep. Cesar Blanco, who is running entirely unopposed to replace Sen. Jose Rodriguez, who announced his retirement late last year.

The race between Ordaz-Perez and Tamayo has been a heated one, with Ordaz-Perez accusing Tamayo of orchestrating ethics complaints against her over campaign funds, and Tamayo saying her opponent needs to held accountable.

During a recent interview, Ordaz-Perez told KTSM addressed those ethical complaints, saying she believes communication was key in this election.

“It’s just really ensuring that we continue that open line of communication, I leave my cellphone with everyone and I think that’s important so people can call me and text me,” said Ordaz-Perez.

Tamayo, and political newcomer, reflected on her time on the campaign trail.

“It’s been a really exciting campaign a really exciting journey we have been able to gather a lot of support form everyday people, everyday El Pasoans,” said Tamayo.

Both candidates agree that the education system needs improvement.

Ordaz-Perez explained less focus needs to go to state testing and more to college readiness.

“The teachers spend so much precious time away from teaching just focused on how you’re going to pass this test and when I got to college I wasn’t ready, I had to take a lot of remedial courses and a lot of El Pasoans end up doing that because they’re not college or career ready,” said Ordaz-Perez.

Tamayo expressed her concern is the number of state funds that need to go into El Paso schools.

“We need to make better investments in public schools and bigger and bolder investments because we’re not getting our fair share from the state so we need to make sure that we get that fair share so we’re not passing that tax burden on to our local taxpayers,” Tamayo told KTSM.