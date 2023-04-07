EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Opportunity Center for the Homeless collaborated with the Community and Human Development Department of the City of El Paso Friday, hosting an Easter egg hunt and pizza party to dozens of children receiving services at the Welcome Center.

The event started on Friday afternoon, April 7, at the Welcome Center located on 201 E. 9th Avenue and was filled with fun activities for everyone. Each person received an Easter basket.

The Opportunity Center for the Homeless says they’ve been helping both local and international homeless people since its initiation in August 2022, part of the “El Paso Helps” initiative.