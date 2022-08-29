EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On the first of August 2022 started a new program called the ‘Welcome Center’ in South El Paso, where migrants are now being bussed out of El Paso from.

The Opportunity Center for the Homeless is working in conjunction with the City of El Paso and several other non-profits for the ‘Welcome Center’ which was made to focus on local and international homeless population.

The Deputy Director for the Opportunity Center said what led to the process of migrants being bussed out of El Paso began last week when individuals started showing up on their own.

“We noticed a number of individuals who were migrants that had presented themselves legally at the border and then had subsequently been released that were making their way here they were walk ins these are individuals who just showed up at our door,” said John Martin the Deputy Director for the Opportunity Center for the Homeless.

Martin said the Opportunity Center Reached out to the El Paso Office of Emergency Management for assistance.

“And that particular case the vast majority of those individuals were from Venezuela and a lot of them with the exception of two their final destination was New York City,” said Martin.

The Office of Emergency Management and the City of El Paso sponsored a bus to take the migrants to Venezuela which the Deputy City Manager Mario D’Agostino said is reimbursable through FEMA.

“Those conversations started with OEM and they asked if we could provide support because they were informed that the processing center was over capacity and there was a potential that folks could be realized into the streets,” said John Martin.

However, now the State of Texas is involved. On Monday State Guard Troops could be seen at the welcome center in south El Paso.

This week the City/OEM is working with the State of Texas to help augment the City/OEM’s efforts to provide transportation of the migrants that do not have sponsors,” said Deputy City Manager Mario D’Agostino in a statement on Monday.

D’Agostino also explained the need for the migrants to move on out of El Paso.

“This issue remains a humanitarian concern for the City of El Paso and the Office of Emergency Management (OEM) due to the increasing number of migrants passing through the region, limited federal and local shelter capacities, and a increasing number of migrants that are not sponsored or have means to travel,” said D’Agotino in the Statement.

Border Network for Human Rights Director Fernando Garcia stopping by the welcome center on Monday expressing his concern over the state being involved.

“The Texas national guard can only be convened and called and deployed by the governor of Texas and I am very disappointed and very worried that the city is working now with Mr. Abbott, Mr. Greg Abbott to bus migrants out of El Paso,” said Garcia.

A bus was going to leave on Monday taking migrants to Chicago but was canceled due to there not being enough migrants wanting to go to that destination.

One woman who traveled from Venezuela by herself tells KTSM 9 News she was hoping to catch the bus to Chicago and then try and get to Georgia. Explaining why she left her country.

“There’s so many reason to leave Venezuela, there’s a lot of criminal activity, the lack of medicine, for injury or a flu. Those are the big reasons,” said the woman.

Martin with the Opportunity Center does say that the situation with the buses is fluid but more are expected to leave to different destinations this week.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store