EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is conducting its Operations Safe Streets program.

People with outstanding warrants can turn themselves in during the next couple of weeks to avoid being arrested at home or work.

The self-surrender period lasts until Aug. 27.

After that the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and other local law enforcement agencies will conduct a warrant roundup.



Fast Track Booking is open 24/7. For more information or to schedule your Fast Track Booking appointment contact (915) 546-2093

To view a list of warrants, click here.