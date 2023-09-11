EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Sixty-two people turned themselves in on outstanding bonds totaling more than $634,000 during the recently completed Operation Safe Streets, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

During the following warrant round-up, which involved officers from different agencies, 175 people were apprehended resolving bonds totaling $1.78 million, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The completed operation resulted in the execution of 74 felony and 206 misdemeanor warrants, with a total of $2.4 million in bonds collected.

The Sheriff’s Office teamed up with the County Court administration to conduct the 23-day-long operation. The process consisted of three phases: public awareness; a self-surrender period; and a warrant round-up.

The operation lasted from Aug. 9 through Sept. 1.

“The success of this operation is attributed to the multi-agency collaboration between all agencies, offices, and departments that participated in the operation,” the news release stated.