Operation Pumpkin returns to Coronado Country Club

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The 20th Annual Operation Pumpkin will return to the Coronado Country Club on Sunday, October 24. The flagship event will benefit the Lee & Beulah Moor Chidren’s Home.

“After having to go virtual last year, we’re so excited to get together with our wonderful doctors and see them do their magic in person,” said Renée Tanner, Chief Executive Officer for the Lee & Beulah Moor Children’s Home. “We’re always in awe of what they come up with.”



The event will run from 4:30 to 7:00 p.m. at the Coronado Country Club located on 1044 Broadmoor Dr.



Prominent physicians and surgeons from El Paso that will carve pumpkins at the event and auction off their one-of-a-kind Jack-o’-lanterns. Operation Pumpkin will also include a silent auction that will be available online starting Saturday, October 23.



While keeping COVID-19 safety precautions in mind, those who can’t attend can still help the cause by purchasing a “pumpkin” from the virtual pumpkin patch on the ticket site, OperationPumpkin.org. They can also virtually bid for a variety of fun items by sending the word “AUCTION” to 855-546-2040.



All proceeds will cover the cost of clothes and shoes provided to more than 80 children’s and families served by the Children’s Home.



Tickets are $25 and can be purchased on OperationPumpkin.org.



