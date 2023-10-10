EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Operation Hope, the law firm of Cesar Ornelas and Dr. Marco A. Gonzalez teamed up to give a child a helmet to help reshape his skull during a news conference on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

The mother had contacted Operation Hope about her child who needed a helmet to help reshape his skull, but they couldn’t afford the cost of the treatment or the equipment.

Photos by Miguel Paredes/KTSM

The child had been born with a condition where his skull is too pliable or soft, Dr. Gonzalez explained.

The helmet typically costs $2,500.

Gonzalez, a board certified plastic surgeon, said the helmet is a orthotic device used to reshape the child’s head so he will grow up to have a skull shape that matches other children.

Operation Hope, Dr. Gonzalez and attorney Cesar Ornelas say they are looking for other children in need to help out in El Paso, across the border in Mexico and in New Mexico.