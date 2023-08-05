EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Reconstructive surgery at no cost will be provided to children affected by defects that have developed because of disease, injury, or congenital deformities as part of a new initiative spearheaded by Operation H.O.P.E.

It is a partnership between Operation H.O.P.E.’s Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility (DEIA), Board Certified Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon Marco A. Gonzalez and Borderland attorney Cesar Ornelas.

Dr. Gonzalez is dedicated to using his skills, knowledge and talent to restore mobility and accessibility to children in need of reconstructive surgery at no cost, according to a press release sent by HOPE.

If a child is born with a disfiguring condition or suffers an injury that may cause permanent damage, reconstructive surgery may help restore mobility, functionality and physical appearance, according to the news release.

Reconstructive surgery also provides children with equal and inclusive opportunities to grow and develop to reach their potential.

Additionally, Ornelas is an advocate for persons who suffer physical or psychological harm and is dedicated to helping the community. Ornelas and his law firm have a long history of giving back to the community through different initiatives.