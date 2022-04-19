EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP, EPCC and the Ysleta ISD are partnering up through the “Operation College Bound” program that brings college representatives to Ysleta ISD campuses, to assist graduating seniors’ transition to higher education levels.

On today’s session UTEP and EPCC at Del Valle Highschool, reps will offer enrollment and advising services to seniors from Hanks and Del Valle high schools, including a round-robin UTEP showcase that includes information on student orientation, financial aid, housing student life, and student engagement.

Tuesday’s event is one of five Operation College Bound sessions taking place this week throughout Ysleta ISD.

