EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Borderland residents got an up-close look at some of the area’s most talented artists during the Open Studio Day at ART Junction in Downtown El Paso on Saturday, June 17.

Photos by Anthony Pina – KTSM

You could check out studios for 17 artists at 500 W. Paisano and meet many of them during an informal afternoon of art and fun.

You could also visit the Crossland Gallery in the same facility and experience a Members Exhibit from the talented folks at the El Paso Art Association. The exhibit has the work of 26 artists on display. The Members show will continue through June 24.

Adding to the fun was a kids craft table.

