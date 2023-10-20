EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — After the release of this summer’s blockbuster movie “Oppenheimer,” this weekend’s open house at the Trinity Site is “expected to be a big one,” said officials at White Sands Missile Range.

The open house will be Saturday, Oct. 21 and the site will be accessible through the Stallion Gate off Highway 380. The gate will be open at 8 a.m. and close promptly at 2 p.m.

The Trinity Site is where the world’s first atomic bomb was tested on July 16, 1945.

Visitors are urged to download a digital version of the guidebook for the open house. You can click here for access to all the information you need.

The Trinity Site is a remote location with no cell service, so the White Sands Test Center

will be providing limited Wi-Fi access at the site. The service will only allow a few

hundred people to use it at a time, so visitors are encouraged to download the guidebook

in advance if possible and leave Wi-Fi access for people who didn’t have the opportunity to

download the guidebook before visiting.