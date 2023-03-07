EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The family of Alexander Hoffmann, a Walmart shooting victim, sits down with KTSM in Juarez for an exclusive interview revealing more alleged intimidation coming from former Village of Vinton Municipal Judge Roger Rodriguez.

Rosa Maria and her son Thomas Hoffmann spoke about Rodriguez and his continuous, alleged intimidation tactics, starting in summer of 2022 when they say he was first introduced to them by the former El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales as a member of her staff.

The Hoffmanns told the story from the beginning; when Rodriguez and his wife reportedly wrote an email from the Hoffmanns’ phone addressed to local El Paso media.

The first email bashes the judge assigned to the state’s Walmart case, Sam Medrano, and former lead prosecutor Amanda Enriquez.

In the interview, they explain the details of the supposed intimidation coming from Rodriguez that still continues to this day.

They are now taking legal action against him in the state of Chihuahua.

The story branches into how this has impacted their life, their emotional being and even their physical health.

The Hoffmanns shared how they continue to live life without their beloved father and husband.

Reporter Karla Draksler is working on a special report that will air on KTSM 9 News on Wednesday, March 7.

