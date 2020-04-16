Online registration for 2020-21 EPISD school year

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Online registration is now open for all new and returning students at EPISD.

Parents can access the online registration portal by clicking on the registration tab on the EPISD website at episd.org.

“The online registration system allows most parents to get their children fully registered for school without the need to physically visit any of our campuses, which is especially important during the Stay Home, Work Home order,” said Cheryll Felder, director of Student and Parent Services in a release.

According to a release, the registration portal is mobile friendly, and parents may use their smart phones to access it.

Parents are able to upload all required documents like birth certificates, academic records, ID cards, etc., through the online system.

District officials say EPISD is an open enrollment district and accepts students from throughout El Paso County.

Homeless students are not required to show proof of address. Foster, homeless and military students have 30 days to obtain immunization records, a release said.

To enroll a transfer student, click here.

For an EPISD online registration quick start guide, click here.