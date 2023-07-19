HOUSTON (KIAH) — An educator in Smith County thought he was having an online conversation with a child.

Turns out it was a Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office detective posing as a minor, and the conversation they had and a two-month long investigation led to the teacher’s arrest.

The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force anticipates that Fabrizio Olague will face numerous charges of child pornography.

The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Olague while he was at a teachers’ conference in Plano on Monday.

His apprehension came after a search warrant was executed at his home through the collaborative efforts of the Montgomery County Precinct 1 and 2 Constables’ Offices, the Montgomery County DA’s Office and Texas DPS.

Olague is accused of transmitting explicit materials involving minors.

He’s an elementary school teacher for the Chapel Hill Independent School District in Flint, Texas, where he works as a dyslexia interventionist, who assists children who are in kindergarten through third grade.

At this time, investigators say they do not have any evidence that he victimized any of his students.

Olague is currently in the Collin County Jail where he is awaiting trial. It is unclear whether he will be tried in Montgomery County or in Smith County.