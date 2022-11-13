APA in Las Cruces will have an online auction to raise funds.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The ACTion Programs for Animals (APA) Second Chance Thrift Store is joining forces with Mesilla Valley Estate Sales for an auction benefitting the non-profit animal rescue organization.

The auction begins Wednesday, Nov. 23 and ends Wednesday, Nov. 30. Anyone interested in bidding on items should visit NMauctions.com.

“All the proceeds from this online auction benefit ACTion Programs for Animals,” APA Executive Director Michel Meunier said. “We will have more than 200 fabulous items to choose from – just in time for the holidays!”

According to a news release, APA is a “progressive animal welfare organization seeking to improve the quality of life for companion animals in Doña Ana County and greatly reduce the number of unwanted animals impounded and euthanized at the municipal shelter.”

Since May 2012, APA has rescued more than 5,500 animals.

For questions regarding the auction, call the APA Second Chance Thrift Store at (575) 888-4882. The APA Second Chance Thrift Store is located at 2475 N. Main St. and is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The APA adoption center is located at 537 N. Solano Dr. Hours of operation are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. or by appointment. For questions about adoptions, text 575-644-0505, leave a message at 575-571-4654, email mail@apalascruces.org or visit apalascruces.org.

