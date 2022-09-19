EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One woman was shot at a home in Dona Ana County on Sunday night. The incident happened at the 6500 block of Vista de Oro around 8:00 p.m.

Dona Ana Sheriff Officers say a young male called requesting assistance for an injured female resident. When the first units arrived, a female was found dead on scene.

Just minutes later, officers contacted a second male who was armed, shots were exchanged with the arriving deputies. He was injured and taken to a local hospital. His condition is unknown.

There were no other injuries in this incident which stemmed from a long-standing domestic dispute between the residents.

Sheriff deputies will have a live press briefing on Tuesday September 20, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. hours to speak to what is believed now to be a homicide and officer involved shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

