HOUSTON (KIAH) Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and many may think of popping the question, but it will cost you. The average wedding costs $28,000. However, there is one city in Texas that is ranked among the best to get married, according to a new study. Personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2023’s Best Places to Get Married after speaking with experts.



In their new report, WalletHub tried to help couples find the most wedding-friendly destinations to tie the know. They compared more than 180 of the biggest U.S. cities across 26 key indicators of cost-effectiveness, convenience and enjoyment. The data set ranges from average wedding cost to venues and event spaces per capita to wedding vendors. Here is what how they ranked…



Best Places to Get Married in the U.S. 1. Orlando, FL 11. Oklahoma City, OK 2. Las Vegas, NV 12. Tucson, AZ 3. Tulsa, OK 13. Columbia, SC 4. Tampa, FL 14. St. Louis, MO 5. Atlanta, GA 15. Cincinnati, OH 6. Miami, FL 16. Chicago, IL 7. Knoxville, TN 17. Charleston, WV 8. El Paso, TX 18. Wichita, KS 9. New Orleans, LA 19. Richmond, VA 10. Boise, ID 20. Charlotte, NC Courtesy of WalletHub

Best vs. Worst