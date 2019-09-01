One person seriously injured in Sunland Park rollover

SUNLAND PARK, NM (KTSM) — One person was flown to University Medical Center with critical injuries after a rollover crash after 2 a.m. on McNutt Road at Camino Real Drive.

Sunland Park Fire Department confirmed that the vehicle involved was found on its roof and the patient had to be taken out using the Jaws of Life. It is unclear if the patient was the driver or another person inside the vehicle.

Authorities have yet to identify those involved in the crash. The cause of the accident is under investigation by Sunland Park Police.