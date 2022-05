EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) One person is seriously injured after a shooting on Noble and Myrtle in South Central El Paso.

The El Paso Police Department says no arrests have been made.

The Crimes Against Persons Unit is responding.

This is a developing story and we will keep you updated as we learn more.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.