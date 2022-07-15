EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Fire Department Water Rescue team successfully pulled out a person out of the water near Paisano and Ruhlen.

EPFD says crews were called to the area just before 10 p.m. last night.



Crews performed CPR on the individual before rushing them to the hospital.



We will keep you informed once information come into our newsroom.

