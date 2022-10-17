EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One person was killed and another suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound during a shooting early Sunday morning, Oct. 16, along Dyer Street in Northeast El Paso, El Paso police said.

Two other people sought medical treatment, but it is not clear if they were shot as well.

The incident happened about 2:20 a.m. along the 8500 block of Dyer.

Police were already at the scene in response to threats of a shooting.

As the officers were patrolling the parking lot, shots were fired among a large group of people that had gathered.

Jewllian Maurer, 29, of Fort Bliss, was found dead in the parking lot, still clutching a gun in his hand. Another person, 31-year-old Lachundria Aguirre, of El Paso, suffered a gunshot wound that was described as non-life-threatening.

Two other people – 24-year-old Dezmond Wilridge of Fort Bliss and 27-year-old Caitlyn Thomas of Fort Bliss — left the scene and checked themselves in at different hospitals.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at (915) 566-TIPS (8477).