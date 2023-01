EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A person was struck by a train in central El Paso according to El Paso Police department.

The individual was transported to the hospital and expected to survive.

The incident happened at 2:36 a.m. on Chico and Birch streets. Piedras North and Southbound were blocked at Elm.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.