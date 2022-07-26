EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A shooting was registered in the 100 block of South Harris St. on Monday July 25th at 11 p.m.

The mission Valley Regional Command was dispatched, and the preliminary investigation revealed that an unknown offender drove through the street and shot toward the backyard of a residence.

A victim was struck by shrapnel but refused medical attention, the Department’s Gang Unit continues the investigation.

This is a developing story, and we will update with information as soon as they come to our newsroom.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store