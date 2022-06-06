EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) are investigating a stabbing in front of a shopping center in South Central El Paso.
EPPD officers were sent to the 5000 block of Alameda to investigate a call of a person stabbed.
The incident happened shortly before Noon and initial reports say one person was taken to UMC with serious injuries.
This is a developing story, and we will update as information becomes available.
