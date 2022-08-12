EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One person suffered critical injuries after a car caught fire following an apparent accident at approximately 8:07pm Friday night.

El Paso Fire Department units responded to the incident located at US-54 close to the New Mexico state line.

The person was transported to University Medical Center.

El Paso Police Department and Otero Co Sheriff assumed control of the scene.

Southbound lanes heading into Texas were closed.

This is a developing story and will be updated.









