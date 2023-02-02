Update: The Public Affairs Office has been notified that the Special Traffic Investigation unit did respond to the collision at Phoenix and Hawkins. There has been an update that there is a fatality. When more information is available a notification will be made.

——————————————–

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police is investigating a serious crash involving a motorcycle.

The incident happened last night at Phoenix Dr. and Hawkins Blvd. in the Lower Valley, near El Paso Community college’s Valle Verde Campus.

According to police one person was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. The patient’s current condition is still unknown.

This is a developing story, will be updated with more information.