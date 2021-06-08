One-on-one with Mayor Oscar Leeser on vaccinations, jobs, his salary

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Mayor Oscar Lesser has been in office since January 2021, winning the election with 80 percent of the vote. In his second stint as Mayor of El Paso, this term is much different from the first.

“President Biden had announced that he wanted our country to be at 70% by July 4th. We’re basically at 70% first vaccine and that’s what the President wanted”, said Mayor Lesser.

For people 12 and older, 71 percent of are partially vaccinated and 57 percent are full vaccinated according to www.epstrong.org

Mayor Lesser adds that his number one priority this time is to protect our community and our team members at the city.

Small businesses have faced many challenges rebounding from the pandemic.

Bomb Beauty, a boutique and salon in East El Paso tells KTSM the trends they’re noticing that people are once again shopping after lockdown.

During Mayor Lesser’s first term, he donated his full salary to charity and looks to keep the same energy giving back to the community.

Mayor Oscar Leeser and wife Lisa donate cameras to Children’s Hospital NICU

“This year we’re going to do the same thing. Maybe a little bit different. We’re looking to give it back to the community because I’m very thankful for El Paso,” said Lesser.