One new death reported at Otero County, 180 case increase at Federal Otero County Prison Facility

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — According to New Mexico state health officials, a male in his 60s from Otero County with underlying conditions has died after contracting COVID-19.

28 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Doña Ana County, totaling to 535 cases.

With 331 new cases reported across the state, New Mexico now reports 5,672 cases, plus four additional deaths related to COVID-19, including the one from Otero COunty.

As of today, 180 new cases have been reported in the Federal Otero County Prison Facility.

The latest numbers in the Borderland are:

Dona Ana County: 535

Otero County: 25

Federal inmates at Otero County Prison: 272

Federal inmates at Otero County Processing Center: 92

State inmates at Otero County Prison: 219

According to a release, 175 individuals are hospitalized, and 3,206 COVID-19 cases are designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).