One man killed in East El Paso motorcycle crash

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
motorcycle_crash_mgn_20150327102542

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) A man has died following a single Motorcycle crash at Zaragosa and Cashew on Saturday evening.

According to the El Paso Police Department, the man was taken to a local hospital and later died from his injuries.

Zaragosa between Cashew and Gerainium is closed in both directions following the crash.

The El Paso Police Department Special Traffic Investigators responded to the crash.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

#9OT Week five first thoughts

Franklin defeats Montwood 49-45

Week 5 9 OT Play of the Week

Coronado defeats Socorro 14-0

Eastlake defeats Americas 23-14

El Dorado defeats Ysleta 52-26

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link