One man killed in East El Paso motorcycle crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) A man has died following a single Motorcycle crash at Zaragosa and Cashew on Saturday evening.

According to the El Paso Police Department, the man was taken to a local hospital and later died from his injuries.

Zaragosa between Cashew and Gerainium is closed in both directions following the crash.

The El Paso Police Department Special Traffic Investigators responded to the crash.

