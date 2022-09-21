EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Lower Valley that happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

A man in his 30s was transported to a local hospital following the incident, but his condition has not yet been released.

The Crimes Against Persons Unit was called out to the scene near the 8000 block of North Loop.

No additional information had been released as of early Wednesday morning.

