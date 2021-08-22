EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One man is dead and another injured from an early morning shooting that happened in East El Paso.
According to the El Paso Police Department, it happened around 2:30 a.m. the 12000 block of Wendy Reed.
Investigators said one man was pronounced dead at the scene, and another man self-transported to the hospital with injuries.
This is a developing story and will be updated on air and online once more information comes into our newsroom.
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
One man dead, one injured from East El Paso shooting
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One man is dead and another injured from an early morning shooting that happened in East El Paso.