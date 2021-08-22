One man dead, one injured from East El Paso shooting

News

by: Tatiana Favela

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One man is dead and another injured from an early morning shooting that happened in East El Paso.

According to the El Paso Police Department, it happened around 2:30 a.m. the 12000 block of Wendy Reed.

Investigators said one man was pronounced dead at the scene, and another man self-transported to the hospital with injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated on air and online once more information comes into our newsroom.

