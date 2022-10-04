EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One person has been transported to a local hospital after a shooting at an East El Paso Border Patrol station.

The incident happened shortly before 1 p.m. at an address corresponding to the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Border Patrol Ysleta Station, at 12245 Pines Springs, just off Rojas in east El Paso.

