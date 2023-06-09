EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A world-ranked one-handed woman golfer is bringing awareness to the Borderland on how El Pasoans with disabilities can play golf.

If it’s golfing in a wheelchair, blind, or without a hand, Giana Rojas provides Adaptive Golf clinics for people across the Borderland to take part and understand the idea of golfing with a disability.

“I would’ve never in my mind thought at that moment that I would come life full circle and golf would be the purpose of why I was purposely born like this. So that I can transfer this, so I can grasp on individual programs like ‘Call Me ABLE‘, that is now going to start all this education, they’re going through all of this process,” said CEO and Founder of Adaptive Golfers Giana Rojas.

She adds there’s even an Adaptive Golfers player development program in progress, which is the first A.I. virtual learning management working with unique characteristics, including an Adaptive Golf Channel.

“Our venue, to be able to share the content of the stories of the journeys of the people that are coming to the golf course or the opportunities that are out there. All the way up to ranking competitive,” Rojas said.

Although Rojas has been playing for only five years, she says feeling left out when others played golf without her motivated her to learn.

“I mean, if I can change a running baby’s diapers down the hallway, after raising two little girls and three grandbabies in mid run. I think I can figure golf out,” said Rojas.

Rojas tells KTSM, 117,000 El Paso resident have disabilities and 45,000 are children. Calculating that at 13.9% of the population.

“There is a world ranking for golfers for disabilities that is the royal and ancient RNA. So now that world-ranking now in the U.S. The U.S. golf association, The U.S.G.A. has added the Adaptive Golf to their championship schedule, in July.” said Rojas.

Their first annual Call Me ABLE Take the Challenge Golf Tournament featuring Rojas will be on Oct. 9 and 10.

The proceeds from the tournament will benefit the Adaptive Clinic for children with cognitive and physical disabilities.

For more information on Adaptive Golfers, click here or click on their Facebook Page.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.