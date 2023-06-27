EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One Grub Community Diner needs the Borderland community’s help to raise money for its future.

The One Grub is located inside the First Christian Church, 901 Arizona Ave., that has been sold.

Founders of the diner feel that the community is being robbed of their services as they face a crisis over their future.

Roman Wilcox, co-founder and chef at One Grub Community Diner, said their organization is about more than people grabbing a healthy meal.

They started One Grub Community in 2016 out of a food truck and included several missions for their enterprise, including a “pay it forward” program for those in need.

Roman said they spoke with the new owners of the building with hopes of staying.

“We are considered anchor tenants of the space. We were feeling pretty good about it and unfortunately what has happened is that we have now been offered a six-month lease with no option to renew,” Roman Wilcox said.

Adriana Wilcox, co-founder of One Grub Community Diner, said they were unsure about what was going on since there was no communication with the new owners.

“… It was strange…We felt like we were squatting,” Adriana Wilcox said.

The Wilcox couple told KTSM they are currently on a month-to-month contract and don’t know when they are supposed to leave or what is next.

The two have decided to reach out to the community to help them through a Gofundme.

They are asking for $150,000 to help with their future and to sustain their employees.

“Secondly, it is so that you know capital brings a little bit of ease in planning. So that you know, we can either build a space, find a space, hopefully own something so that we don’t have to run into this anymore,” Roman Wilcox said.

The couple is left in the dark because they don’t know where they will be able to find a new space that meets their needs.

The Diner is 100% vegan and they grow their own ingredients.

“There’s not a lot of spaces that can house 53 garden beds. We grow on just about one-third of an acre and then we also have a space for a commercial kitchen, a dining area,” Adriana Wilcox said.

Roman Wilcox said he has worked in the restaurant industry for 28 years and now that everything has come down to this point he feels the love and support by many.

“I just really want to like expound on that and thank everybody,” Wilcox said.

To learn more about One Grub Community Diner, click here.

To donate to their GoFundMe, click here.