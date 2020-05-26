One El Paso area early college high school to host first-ever drive-in graduation for 2020 Seniors

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Northwest Early College will hold its first-ever drive-in graduation for its 2020 seniors May 27, at 7:00 p.m.
According to a release, vehicles will be parked in an amphitheater-style, and everyone attending will remain inside their vehicles.
Graduates will make their way to a stage when their name is called, and only one vehicle per graduate will be allowed.
“Although the COVID-19 pandemic has altered high school graduations as we know them, Northwest graduating high school class of 2020 deserve recognition for their hard work and a proper farewell celebration,” said Principal Jesica Arellano.
The graduation will be live-streamed on the Northwest YouTube Channel at https://www.youtube.com/user/northwestechs.