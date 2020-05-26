One El Paso area early college high school to host first-ever drive-in graduation for 2020 Seniors

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND – JULY 14: Students throw their mortarboards in the air during their graduation photograph at the University of Birmingham degree congregations on July 14, 2009 in Birmingham, England. Over 5000 graduates will be donning their robes this week to collect their degrees from The University of Birmingham. A recent survey suggested that there […]

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Northwest Early College will hold its first-ever drive-in graduation for its 2020 seniors May 27, at 7:00 p.m.

According to a release, vehicles will be parked in an amphitheater-style, and everyone attending will remain inside their vehicles.

Graduates will make their way to a stage when their name is called, and only one vehicle per graduate will be allowed.

“Although the COVID-19 pandemic has altered high school graduations as we know them, Northwest graduating high school class of 2020 deserve recognition for their hard work and a proper farewell celebration,” said Principal Jesica Arellano.

The graduation will be live-streamed on the Northwest YouTube Channel at https://www.youtube.com/user/northwestechs.