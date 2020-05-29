One death, 7 cases reported in Doña Ana County; State total 7,493

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A male in his 90s died from COVID-19 in Doña Ana County. According to health officials, he was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

New Mexico state health officials also announced 133 additional positive tests for COVID-19. Seven of which are from Doña Ana County, and four from the Otero County Prison Facility.

The total number of cases in New Mexico is now at 7,493, and 344 additional COVID-19 related deaths.

As of today, there are, 193 individuals hospitalized, and 2,728 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

According to a release and per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

12 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Cibola County

1 new case in Curry County

7 new cases in Doña Ana County

1 new case in Eddy County

2 new cases in Lea County

1 new case in Luna County

58 new cases in McKinley County

4 new cases in Otero County

2 new cases in Rio Arriba County

3 new cases in Sandoval County

31 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

1 new case in Taos County

1 new case in Union County

1 new case in Valencia County

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County

4 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

The Department of Health on Friday also reported nine additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19. Those cases are:

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Robin House Assisted Living Center in Albuquerque.

A male in his 90s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 40s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second female in her 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 90s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Little Sisters of the Poor facility in Gallup.

A male in his 50s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The toal number of cases in Doña Ana County is now 449.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).