One death, 45 cases reported in El Paso County

News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Department of Health reports one death and 45 new cases, along with 27 additional weeks-old COVID-19 cases.

According to a release, the death that was reported was a female in her 80s who had underlying conditions.

The death toll in El Paso is now 449, and there have now been 21, 259 confirmed cases in the borderland.

The number of active cases has decreased to 2, 787.

As of today, 17,903 patients have been designated as having recovered from the virus.

For a complete look at COVID-19 data in El Paso, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

El Paso high schools begin fall athletic activity

Tocando Music Project Receives Award

El Paso area school districts plan ahead in case of possible COVID-19 outbreaks at campuses

charters and private schools back to class

St. Pius X Catholic School returns to the classroom

Pres. Trump visits Florida, North Carolina while he and Joe Biden release dueling ads

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link