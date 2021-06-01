One death, 10 COVID-19 cases reported by El Paso Department of Public Health

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Department of Public Health reports one additional COVID-19 related death and 10 new cases Tuesday morning.

The total number of deaths in the Borderland now at 2,618.

The death being reported is that of a female patient in her 60’s who had underlying health conditions.

Active cases in the community also seeing a decrease and remaining below the one thousand mark.

873 cases are being reported as active in the community.

Meanwhile 132,552 patients have been designated as having recovered from the virus.

For a detailed look at today’s COVID-19 data, click here.