One death, 10 COVID-19 cases reported by El Paso Department of Public Health

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Department of Public Health reports one additional COVID-19 related death and 10 new cases Tuesday morning.

The total number of deaths in the Borderland now at 2,618.

The death being reported is that of a female patient in her 60’s who had underlying health conditions.

Active cases in the community also seeing a decrease and remaining below the one thousand mark.

873 cases are being reported as active in the community.

Meanwhile 132,552 patients have been designated as having recovered from the virus.

