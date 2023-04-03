COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Multiple injuries and a fatality have been reported from a shooting and stabbing that took place on the west side of Columbus early Monday morning.

Columbus police say that one person is dead and at least two others have been taken to the hospital with either gunshot or stabbing wounds after they responding to the 5700 block of Belmore Drive in the Sweetwater neighborhood, south of Hilliard.

Police could not confirm which victims had specific injuries but did say one was hospitalized at Doctor’s West with life-threatening injuries and all three were originally listed in critical condition.

The incident remains under investigation.