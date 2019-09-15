One dead in Juarez mall shooting

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — Gunshots rang out through a crowded Juarez mall Saturday night, killing one and injuring two others.

The shooting happened at the Futurama Rio Grande Mall in North Juarez. The mall is attached to an S-Mart that was full of shoppers.

According to initial reports, two guards of an armored truck company arrived at the mall to collect money from a store at closing when they were attacked near the food court.

El Paso native Miguel Navar was inside at the time of the shooting. Navar is, unfortunately, no stranger to violence, he was at the El Paso Walmart on the day 22 people were shot and killed.

“I was in El Paso at Walmart. I was right outside of Walmart and I got there during the shooting and I took off. Thank god I didn’t stay there but what happens are bad things from bad people that we have in this world,” Navar said.

Despite the shooting happening in front of dozens of witnesses, Juarez Municipal Police have yet to arrest any suspects in the case.