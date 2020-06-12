One dead in Doña Ana County, 7 more test positive for COVID-19

by: Andrea Chacon

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One Doña Ana County resident died from COVID-19, and 7 new cases were reported by New Mexico officials on Friday.

The victim from Doña Ana County was a male in his 60s who had been hospitalized.

There have now been six deaths reported in Doña Ana County.

Six additional deaths were reported in the state of New Mexico, bringing the total number of deaths to 426.

New Mexico reported a total of 162 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the states total to 9,526.

Here is a look at the COVID-19 cases in the Borderland:

  • Residents in Dona Ana County: 637
  • Residents in Otero County: 28
  • State inmates at the Otero County Prison: 239
  • Federal inmates at the Otero County Prison: 275
  • Federal inmates at the Otero County Processing Center: 92

