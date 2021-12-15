One dead after head-on crash with semi on Border Highway

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One person is dead following a head-on collision on Loop 375 East near Yarbrough.

According to the El Paso Police Department, a vehicle that was traveling westbound on the eastbound lanes crashed with a semi-truck.

Officers from the Mission Valley Regional Command responded to the wreck at 7:55 p.m.

Special Traffic Investigations Unit responded to the crash site and Loop 375 Eastbound from Midway to Yarbrough is closed.

